Performer injured at Calgary Stampede Grandstand Show

A performer in the Calgary Stampede's Grandstand Show was hurt on Thursday evening, but officials say they were immediately assisted by medical staff and taken to hospital for treatment.

Stampede officials say one of the circus performers was hurt during the show and was immediately assisted by a medical team.

"The performer was transported to hospital as a precaution," said Kristen Anderson, a spokesperson for the Calgary Stampede, told CTV News on Friday.

She added the performer is in "good spirits."

