Performers anxious as East Coast Music Awards week set to begin in Fredericton
Events surrounding the 2022 East Coast Music Awards are set to begin Wednesday in Fredericton, N.B.
More than 150 bands and other acts have converged on the city for five days of live performances and for the gala awards show Thursday night.
For the last two years, the annual event was forced to downsize and move online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Music awards CEO Andy McLean says that while the musicians have been able to stay connected with their fans online, most of them can only make a living by touring and are anxious to perform.
He says 150 people who book performers for festivals and concerts have been invited to attend, adding that the events will generate hundreds of thousands of dollars for East Coast artists.
Events conclude on Sunday with two rounds of storytelling and songs by Atlantic Canadian songwriters at the Fredericton Playhouse.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2022.
-
No COVID-19 deaths reported in Ottawa Tuesday; hospitalizations steadyOttawa Public Health is reporting no new COVID-19 deaths in the city today, with hospitalizations holding steady.
-
Heavy rains, thunderstorm to hit Toronto this evening: Environment CanadaToronto residents could be in for a downpour this evening, according to Environment Canada who issued a special weather statement for the area Tuesday.
-
Crown says Winnipeg man's disappearance was act of financial desperationThe jury trial for a man accused of killing a Winnipeg man during a robbery has moved into closing arguments.
-
1 taken to hospital after crash in VictoriaFirefighters say a person was taken to hospital on Tuesday morning following a crash in Victoria.
-
-
New Brunswick reports 15 more deaths related to COVID-19, drop in casesHealth officials in New Brunswick are reporting 15 more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
Regina spending $118M on new, ongoing construction projects this yearThe City of Regina kicked off construction season with an announcement of $118 million in funding for new and ongoing projects.
-
Worker injured at Windsor Salt mine, company to pay $80,000 fineThe owner of Windsor Salt has been fined $80,000 after a worker was injured last month.
-
Innisfil man among 5 charged in ongoing LCBO theft investigationAn Innisfil man is among five individuals charged in connection with a liquor store theft in York Region.