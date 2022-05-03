Performers anxious as East Coast Music Awards week set to begin in Fredericton

Events surrounding the 2022 East Coast Music Awards are set to begin Wednesday in Fredericton, N.B.

More than 150 bands and other acts have converged on the city for five days of live performances and for the gala awards show Thursday night.

For the last two years, the annual event was forced to downsize and move online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Music awards CEO Andy McLean says that while the musicians have been able to stay connected with their fans online, most of them can only make a living by touring and are anxious to perform.

He says 150 people who book performers for festivals and concerts have been invited to attend, adding that the events will generate hundreds of thousands of dollars for East Coast artists.

Events conclude on Sunday with two rounds of storytelling and songs by Atlantic Canadian songwriters at the Fredericton Playhouse.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2022.