Performers from Waterloo region looking to win big at CMAO awards
Some local talent is hoping to come away with some hardware at the Country Music Association of Ontario awards.
The Sunday show will have Waterloo-based singer-songwriter Nate Haller take the stage for a performance as well as look to win the rising star award.
"I can't believe it," he told CTV news. "It will be my first time going to the CMA Ontario Awards and to be nominated and to play is going to be unreal.
"For the award show we're going to do a special performance of one of my singles, I don't know if I'm supposed to say which one, but it's going to be good."
North Dumfries' own The Reklaws are also nominated for group or duo of the year as well as fans choice award.
The Reklaws have won three CMAO's, three Canadian Country Music Awards, and have been nominated for five Junos.
-
'Authorities have got it wrong': Experts say 'fully vaccinated' should refer to three dosesAs more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it's high time public health authorities revise the definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include a booster dose.
-
Careless cooking blamed for $300,000 house fireWindsor fire investigators say careless cooking was the cause of a house fire near downtown Windsor.
-
Marking the one year anniversary of Afzaal family deathsIt’s been one hear since four members of the Afzaal family were struck by a vehicle and killed in London, Ont.
-
Christopher Pratt, prominent Canadian painter and printmaker, dies at 86Christopher Pratt, an esteemed Canadian painter and designer of Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial flag, has died at 86.
-
-
Inquest into Ottawa Valley triple-murder begins todayA coroner’s inquest into the murders of three Ottawa Valley women begins today.
-
RCMP looking for woman missing from Coquitlam psychiatric facilityMounties in Coquitlam are trying to locate a woman who was last seen at a designated psychiatric facility Saturday afternoon.
-
Oil Kings outlast T-Birds 5-4 to tie WHL final seriesLuke Prokop had two goals and two assists and his Edmonton Oil Kings recovered from blowing a two-goal lead in the third period to beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-4 on Sunday and even their Western Hockey League championship series at 1-1.
-
Drivers and motorcyclists reminded of road safety tips to prevent accidentsAs the summer season approaches and more motorcyclists are joining Alberta roadways, road safety activists are reminding both drivers and riders to be more mindful of each other.