Performers from Waterloo region looking to win big at CMAO awards

Some local talent is hoping to come away with some hardware at the Country Music Association of Ontario awards.

The Sunday show will have Waterloo-based singer-songwriter Nate Haller take the stage for a performance as well as look to win the rising star award.

"I can't believe it," he told CTV news. "It will be my first time going to the CMA Ontario Awards and to be nominated and to play is going to be unreal.

"For the award show we're going to do a special performance of one of my singles, I don't know if I'm supposed to say which one, but it's going to be good."

North Dumfries' own The Reklaws are also nominated for group or duo of the year as well as fans choice award.

The Reklaws have won three CMAO's, three Canadian Country Music Awards, and have been nominated for five Junos.