iHeartRadio

Several highways close due to poor driving conditions; Perimeter now reopened

Blowing snow and poor visibility has prompted the Perimeter Highway in Winnipeg to close on January 21, 2022. (CTV News Photo Ken Gabel)

After being closed for several hours Friday morning, the Perimeter has reopened; however, as of Friday afternoon a new round of highway closures are in place.

As of 5:30 p.m. the following roads are closed:

  • Highway 5, from Neepawa to Ochre River;
  • Highway 5, from Grandview to Saskatchewan border;
  • Highway 45, from Rossburn to Russell;
  • Highway 68, from Ste Rose du Lac to The Narrows;
  • Highway 276, from Ste Rose du Lac to Highway 481; and
  • Highway 83 from Russell to Highway 49.

The Perimeter was originally closed down due to poor winter driving conditions and poor visibility.

The province said Highway 100 from Highway 1 East to Highway 1 West is now open and Highway 101 from Highway 1 West to Highway 1 East is also open.

The westbound lanes on Highway 1 from Headingley to Portage la Prairie and Highway 8 from the Winnipeg city limits to Highway 67 are also reopened after being closed for poor winter driving conditions.

People are still being advised to drive with caution.

12