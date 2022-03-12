Perimeter Highway open after Saturday afternoon closure
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
UPDATE: The closures have ended, with the Perimeter Highway reopening just before 7 p.m. Saturday. The closures were due to poor winter driving conditions, according to a provincial release.
The original story continues below
The Perimeter Highway is closed Saturday afternoon.
According to the Manitoba government, Highway 100 from Highway 1 East to Highway 1 West (Portage Avenue) is closed as of 3:50 p.m.
Highway 101 from Highway 1 West (Portage Avenue) to Highway 1 East is also closed.
CTV News has reached out to the RCMP and the province for more information.
