Perimeter Highway open after Saturday afternoon closure

UPDATE: The closures have ended, with the Perimeter Highway reopening just before 7 p.m. Saturday. The closures were due to poor winter driving conditions, according to a provincial release.

The original story continues below

The Perimeter Highway is closed Saturday afternoon.

According to the Manitoba government, Highway 100 from Highway 1 East to Highway 1 West (Portage Avenue) is closed as of 3:50 p.m.

Highway 101 from Highway 1 West (Portage Avenue) to Highway 1 East is also closed.

CTV News has reached out to the RCMP and the province for more information.