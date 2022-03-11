Perimeter Highway reopened after crash between semi, cube van

A section of northbound lanes on the Perimeter Highway has reopened after a semi-truck and a van collided on a bridge, starting a fire and shutting down a section of the highway.

On Friday, shortly before 11 a.m., emergency crews were called to a crash on the west Perimeter Highway between Roblin Boulevard and Portage Avenue. RCMP told CTV News a semi-truck believed to have been carrying railway ties and a cube van collided while on the bridge that crosses the Assiniboine River.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said multiple fire crews were sent to the crash in emergency response, and when they arrived found one of the trucks was on fire. Crews began work to extinguish the fire and had it declared under control shortly after 12 p.m.

The province said a detour was in effect and delays were expected.

The WFPS said no injuries were reported.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., the province said the northbound lanes between Roblin Boulevard and Portage Avenue are reopened.