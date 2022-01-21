Several highways close due to poor driving conditions; Perimeter now reopened

After being closed for several hours Friday morning, the Perimeter has reopened; however, as of Friday afternoon a new round of highway closures are in place.

As of 5:30 p.m. the following roads are closed:

Highway 5, from Neepawa to Ochre River;

Highway 5, from Grandview to Saskatchewan border;

Highway 45, from Rossburn to Russell;

Highway 68, from Ste Rose du Lac to The Narrows;

Highway 276, from Ste Rose du Lac to Highway 481; and

Highway 83 from Russell to Highway 49.

The Perimeter was originally closed down due to poor winter driving conditions and poor visibility.

The province said Highway 100 from Highway 1 East to Highway 1 West is now open and Highway 101 from Highway 1 West to Highway 1 East is also open.

The westbound lanes on Highway 1 from Headingley to Portage la Prairie and Highway 8 from the Winnipeg city limits to Highway 67 are also reopened after being closed for poor winter driving conditions.

People are still being advised to drive with caution.