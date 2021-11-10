Perimeter Institute receiving $24 million in funding from province

Half of a $48 million investment from the Ontario government is going to the Perimeter Institute.

Last week, the province announced that the investment was going to boost universities and research institutes as part of their economic outlook.

On Tuesday afternoon at the Perimeter Institute, the province announced the Waterloo research centre would be getting $24 million to help further its exploration of foundational theoretical physics.

"This investment will help Ontario research connect with the necessary tools to conduct world class research and technology development as well as get access to training on the latest technologies," said Jill Dunlop, minister of colleges and universities. "It will help put Ontario at the forefront of innovation, ensuring research infrastructure continues to be competitive."

The remaining $24 million of the investment will be split evenly, with $12 million going to advanced computing facilities at 13 research institutions across Ontario, including Guelph and Waterloo, and the other $12 million going to a lab in Sudbury that focuses on fundamental physics.