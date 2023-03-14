Perimeter, portion of Highway 1 closed due to poor driving conditions

The RCMP is reminding Manitobans to be careful on the roads as some major highways are shut down amid poor driving conditions.

Highway 1 from Elie to Hadashville is closed in both directions due to poor driving conditions and icy roads.

Just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, the province announced the Perimeter Highway (100 & 101) was closed in both directions, also due to poor driving conditions.

As of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Manitoba 511 is reporting that Highway 1 East is closed between Deacon’s Corner and Highway 12, all the way to the Ontario border.

The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened east of Highway 12 to the Ontario border.

#rcmpmb would like to remind motorists that if you don’t need to be driving tonight, please stay home as visibility in open areas is near zero due to the high winds. #MBHwy1 from Wpg to Elie is now closed in both directions. If you need to be out there, please drive w/ caution.

Manitoba RCMP said in a Tweet that visibility in some open areas is "near zero due to high winds."

If people do need to be driving, RCMP is reminding everyone to drive with caution.