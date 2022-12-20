Period of extreme cold coming to southwest Manitoba this week

Those living in southwest Manitoba will need to bundle up this week as a period of extremely cold wind chills is coming to the area.

On Tuesday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued an extreme cold warning for several southwest communities, including Brandon, Riding Mountain National Park and Virden.

The weather agency warns that as skies in these communities clear on Tuesday morning, extremely cold wind chill values of -40 C will set in. ECCC adds that this period of extreme cold will continue throughout the week during the overnight and early-morning periods.

Residents can expect seasonal temperatures by the weekend.

ECCC is reminding Manitobans that extreme cold puts everyone at risk, especially young kids, older adults, those with chronic illnesses, people who work and exercise outside, and those who do not have proper shelter.

The weather agency noted it issues extreme cold warnings when the temperatures or wind chill create increased health risks, including the risks of frostbite and hypothermia.