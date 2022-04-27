Period Product Partner aims to get more dispensers in Windsor washrooms

Period Product Partner (PPP) is launching a new service to provide free menstrual products in privately-owned facilities, such as restaurants, bars and company offices for one year.

“Our goal is to eliminate barriers on both sides: the barriers that people who menstruate face in accessing menstrual products and the monetary barriers that businesses face in trying to help make these products more accessible,” said company founder Jada Malott. “We are offering local businesses an opportunity to purchase a dual pad and tampon dispenser (coin-free) for their establishments, which we will install.”

Once a business partner of PPP purchases a dispenser, they own it, but PPP will keep it stocked for free for one year. This first year allows PPP to collect data on the consumption rate at various types of establishments.

After the first year commitment is completed, PPP says that data will be used to develop a restocking plan for the partner to keep their dispensers restocked.

PPP will not be generating a profit off the purchases of dispensers or the monthly restocking fees for the first year thanks to the generous support of our Founding Partners such as Unifor local 240, CUPE Local 82 Women’s Committee, and the Windsor and District Labour Council. Once consumption data has been collected, the revenue from PPP’s services will be reinvested into the community.

“The goal is simply to get as many of these coin-free dispensers into as many public washrooms, in privately-owned facilities, as possible,” said Malott.