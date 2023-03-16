Periods of light snow in Ottawa on Thursday

It will be a mild, cloudy day in the capital on Thursday.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for flurries and a high of 1 C today. The wind chill will make it feel more like -8 in the morning.

Periods of lights snow will begin early in the day and continue into the afternoon.

There will be a 30 per cent chance of flurries late in the afternoon and this evening. Temperatures will fall to -1 C overnight.

Expect mixed precipitation in the capital tomorrow. Friday’s forecast calls for periods of snow changing to rain late in the morning. There will be a risk of freezing rain early in the day.

The forecast calls for a total snowfall amount of 2 centimetres, and a rainfall amount between 10 and 15 millimetres.

Friday’s high will be 2 C, and the wind chill will make it feel more like -6 in the morning.

Expect snow or rain tomorrow evening and an overnight low of -1 C.

On Saturday – cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers and a high of 3 C.