Periods of rain for the next couple of days in Calgary

With the rain having capped off at only 10 millimetres near the airport between Monday and Tuesday, other sources on CoCoRaHS are begging to differ; areas of south Calgary went for 10 to 20 mm.

Interestingly, the provincial summary only lists a few hail sizes; Calgary saw nickel-sized hail in some areas, and Hinton saw hail the size of loonies, but the daily output from Environment Canada also suggests Fort Macleod saw up to 95 mm of rain.

It's much calmer today. Our best chance for showers will occur in the early afternoon and clear out in a hurry; thundershowers are also a possibility, as another wave of storms develops in (and is largely confined to) the foothills.

We'll run back to sunshine Thursday but cope with higher-than-normal wind – gusts in the 40 km/h area – and periods of sun Friday that could be overshadowed by some evening showers.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Wednesday

Partly cloudy, small chance of afternoon showers, thundershowers

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 11 C

Thursday

Mainly sunny, breezy

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: some cloud, low 13 C

Friday

Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon showers, thundershowers

Daytime high: 27 C

Evening: clear, low 13 C

Saturday

Mainly cloudy, showers

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: clear, low 14 C

Sunday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: some cloud, low 11 C

After a beautiful series of lightning photos came through, the periods of fog were overshadowed Monday morning, where Tony caught this lovely look.

