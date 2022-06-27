Periods of sun, late-day thundershower risk in Calgary

It's a pretty standard June week in Calgary – and it might be among the first times we see that! This makes for pop-up storms along portions of the foothills through the next couple of days, with sunnier mornings building to somewhat cloudier afternoons.

A band of potentially heavier storms may push from the Peace River Valley across the QEII near Red Deer; Calgary's once again on the outlying perimeter of the most severe in this band. Environment Canada's idea of "most severe" on the day is still reasonably marginal, compared to the events of last week.

Precipitation totals throughout the next couple of days will be wildly variable, and entirely contingent on whether or not a storm rolls through a given area. Still, use of the sprinkler for the lawn will end up as necessary for this one.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Monday

Mainly sunny, chance of late-day thundershowers

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: clear, low11 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy, chance of late-day thundershowers

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy, showers

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: clear, low 10 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy, showers

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: clear, low 13 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: scattered showers, low 9 C

Today's pic of the day is poplar fluff, sent by Ulla! We've all seen it on walks of late!

