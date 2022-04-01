Permanent public art installation at Saskatoon landfill could cost $275,000

The city is accepting bids for a public art project which would be included in the Recovery Park landfill expansion expected to open next year.

The project has no set price tag, but the city is accepting bids for projects that could cost as much as $275,000.

The project must feature "components to illustrate the artistic concept of reuse and recycle" and could be created from material drawn from the site.

The installation could include sculpture and lighting or other features proposed by the artist.

The artwork must also be large enough to be "clearly visible from the public entrance roadway," the city says in its request for proposals.

It would be incorporated into the Recovery Park transfer station and funded as part of its construction cost, according to the city.

The deadline for submissions is April 26.