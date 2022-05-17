Permanent public washroom to open in downtown Winnipeg

A permanent public washroom is set to open this month in downtown Winnipeg.

On Tuesday, the City of Winnipeg held a ceremonial opening for a public washroom located at 715 Main St., next to the Circle of Life Thunderbird House.

The facility, named Amoowigamig, provides an important amenity to residents in the area, as well as the city’s most vulnerable population.

Coun. Sherri Rollins said that everyone deserves the right to safe, clean and accessible washrooms.

“This project is about providing that vitally important amenity and it’s also about giving dignity and respect to those who will rely on it. This beautiful facility has been built with safety in mind, with ample lighting and safety-graded glass,” she said in a news release.

The City of Winnipeg has partnered with the Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre for staffing and operational help. Amoowigamig will be staffed from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with staff responsible for monitoring the facility and conducting safety checks.

“We are honoured to carry this relationship with Circle of Life Thunderbird House and the City of Winnipeg to fill a much-needed gap for our relatives who are living in the area,” said Melissa Stone, coordinator with the Ma Mawi Chi Itata Centre.

“We will be supporting individuals through an Indigenous and harm reduction lens for connections to resources, harm reduction supplies, washrooms, foot-washing station, and fresh water.”

The city noted the washroom is expected to be available to the public on May 30.

The budget for the project was about $875,000.