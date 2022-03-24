Permanent repairs to storm-damaged Coquihalla Highway expected by end of the year, province says

A key B.C. highway linking the Lower Mainland to the Interior that was damaged in a serious of storms last November will undergo permanent repairs this summer, the province announced Thursday.

The Coquihalla Highway was closed for weeks after major storms led to extreme damage on the route. While the road reopened to regular traffic in January, only temporary repairs were completed by that time.

Now, the province is ready to move ahead on permanent fixes.

“Our crews worked hard to get the Coquihalla reopened after the severe flooding event and were able to do so in short order about a month after the storm," said Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming in a news release.

"The pace of reconstruction to get the Coquihalla back open to traffic was impressive and beyond anything we could have imagined."

The temporary repairs have meant there are fewer lanes and lower speed limits in some areas.

Fleming said the plans to repair the Coquihalla include looking ahead to future storms.

"We are excited to move forward on the permanent reconstruction of this key route," he said.

"We will be making our infrastructure more resilient to climate change and future weather events so it remains reliable, safe and efficient for people and as our key goods movement corridor for now and for years to come."

The government is requesting proposals from contractors to repair damage at Bottletop, Juliet and Jessica bridges. The ministry said repairs in those areas will allow officials to reopen the highway to its four-lane capacity.

The request for proposals closes in mid-April. Construction is expected to begin in the summer and be finished by the end of the year.