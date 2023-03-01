Person airlifted after collision south of Guelph: police

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say one person has been airlifted to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash just outside Aberfoyle.

In a tweet posted at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday, OPP said Brock Road/Wellington Road 46 is closed between Maltby Road and Wellington Road 34.

Police said the crash involved a transport truck and a sedan.

In an email, Ornge Air Ambulance said they were transporting a female patient in stable condition to Hamilton General Hospital.

A short time later, CTV Kitchener reporter Stephanie Villella, who was there gathering images of the first scene, was struck by a vehicle.

Villella was at the intersection of Brock Road South and Maltby Road which had been closed and barricaded by police when she was hit by sedan.

#WellingtonOPP investigating 2 serious collisions on Brock Rd S. @wellingtncounty pic.twitter.com/OUYEYdHtJS