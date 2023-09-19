Person airlifted after crash near Woodstock

One person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash west of Brantford.

In a video posted to social media at 10:34 a.m. on Tuesday, OPP Const. Conrad Vitalis said two vehicles collided on Highway 2 near Gobles Road.

Police have closed the highway between Gobles and Muir roads until further notice. It reopened shortly before 2 p.m.

ROAD CLOSURE:#BrantOPP and #OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team members are on scene of a collision on #HWY2 @BrantCommunity. Please avoid the area. ^cv pic.twitter.com/6j4SqrG3dz