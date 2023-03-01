Person airlifted after pair of collisions south of Guelph: police
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have announced further road closures after a second collision just outside Aberfoyle.
In a tweet posted at 1:43 p.m. Wednesday, police said Maltby Road is closed from Victoria Road to the Hanlon Parkway and Brock Road is closed to Clair Road after a collision involving a pedestrian.
In a video posted to Twitter, OPP Const. Joshua Cunningham said the pedestrian was struck by a sedan along a section of a closed road.
Cunningham said the pedestrian was transported to a trauma centre with serious and possibly life-threatening injuries.
Earlier in the day, OPP said one person was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a separate two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer nearby.
In a tweet posted at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday, OPP said Brock Road is closed between Maltby Road and Wellington Road 34.
In an email sent following the first crash, Ornge Air Ambulance said they were transporting a female patient in stable condition to Hamilton General Hospital.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
#WellingtonOPP investigating 2 serious collisions on Brock Rd S. @wellingtncounty pic.twitter.com/OUYEYdHtJS— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 1, 2023