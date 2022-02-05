Toronto protest against vaccine mandates takes over some downtown streets

The sound of honking trucks echoed through the streets of downtown Toronto Saturday as a large crowd of protesters descended upon the city to demand the end of COVID-19 restrictions.

The protest, organized by the "Freedom Convoy," started at noon at Queen's Park, with protesters carrying signs and flags and chanting against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, including proof of vaccination in certain indoor settings.

Several people who attended the protest told CP24 that they don't want vaccines, masks and other public health rules that have been very effective at curbing the spread of COVID-19 to be forced on them. They believe that all levels of government are not handling the pandemic correctly.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., police said a 22-year-old male protester was arrested at the north side of Queen's Park.

The man was arrested for assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance (smoke bomb), and public mischief, police said.

The protest later moved north at the intersection of Bloor Street West and Avenue Road. Hundreds of demonstrators and several trucks blocked the road for hours.

At one point, police said the blockade slowed down Peel paramedics, prompting them to issue a warning to protesters to let emergency vehicles through the intersection.

"This is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," police tweeted. There are also two fire stations in that area and police said they were concerned that the fire trucks may not be able to leave if needed.

Later in the afternoon, a CP24 crew saw several smoke bombs set off at that intersection, but there was no immediate word on whether someone was arrested.

Toronto police Staff Supt. Lauren Pogue said the protest had been relatively "peaceful."

"Our plans are fluid. We're dynamic. I can tell you that we're there to ensure that everyone remains safe and that and that includes our police officers who are on the ground," Pogue said.

She noted that in addition to the one arrest, police are also investigating an incident at the intersection involving a local resident and a trucker.

"I believe it was an interaction, you know, frustration just from what's going on from the people that are trying to go about their lives in that area -- the noise and the congestion," she said.

No further details about the incident were released.

Around 7 p.m., police began clearing the remaining protesters and trucks that had blocked the intersection for hours. The intersection later reopened to traffic.

As for the other road closures, Pogue said they will remain in effect and police presence will remain in the downtown core throughout the weekend.

Widespread traffic delays in the downtown area were reported Saturday due to the protest and the number of road blockades.

"We will continue to assess throughout the weekend and do our best to open those areas up to the public, to the residents of those areas and businesses so they can get back to some normalcy," Pogue said.

"We're assessing things as we go and we'll certainly look to open up things when it's safe to do so," Pogue said.

She added there were disruptions reported at Hospital Row, saying that hospital workers, patients and others trying to access the facilities have been able to do so.

Toronto Mayor John Tory released a statement late Saturday afternoon and said he is thankful that the protest has been peaceful and kept away from downtown hospitals.

“I want to thank all residents, businesses health care institutions and emergency services for their ongoing patience dealing with the traffic and noise disruptions created by this protest,” Tory said.

Ahead of the protest, the Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) released a statement saying they do not support and disapprove protests on public roadways, highways and bridges.

The OTA said the majority of Ontario truckers are vaccinated.

"While some Canadians are at Queen's Park today to voice their displeasure over this mandate, it appears that most protestors have no connection to the trucking industry and have separate grievances beyond the cross-border vaccine requirements," OTA said.

"As these protests unfold, OTA asks the public to be aware that many of the people you see and hear in media reports do not have a connection to the trucking industry and do not represent the view of the Ontario Trucking Association or its members."

City officials and police learned about the planned protest earlier this week, prompting them to prepare for similar disruptions brought on from the ongoing protest in Ottawa.

On Friday police started to close roads in the downtown core and have advised residents to expect a large police presence in the area this weekend.

“The service is required to facilitate peaceful demonstrations,” Police Chief James Ramer told reporters at a briefing Friday. “This will be balanced by our priority to ensure public safety to protect hospitals and infrastructure and the city's emergency response needs.”

Ramer said that large vehicles will not be allowed to congregate around Queen’s Park and that the demonstrators will be encouraged to go to staging areas and then travel to the provincial legislature by foot if they want to protest there.

He added that anyone who tries to block access to nearby hospitals will be “subject to strict enforcement.”

Some hospital staff were advised on Thursday to avoid wearing any scrubs or clothing identifying them as health-care workers when they come into work this weekend to avoid being blocked or harassed.

Women’s College Hospital rescheduled some appointments and closed its COVID-19 assessment Centre early on Friday and altogether over the weekend “out of an abundance of caution.”

HEALTH-CARE WORKERS STAGE COUNTER PROTEST

In response to the demonstration, a group of health-care workers is planning a counter protest downtown to ensure protesters do not interfere with anyone trying to receive health-care services.

"The goal is to let Torontonians know that we want to ensure that they will have unfettered access to hospitals in downtown, to community-based clinics in downtown, and to let our colleagues who are working in the hospitals today know that they should feel safe and secure walking the streets dressed however they want to, in their white coats," Dr. Philip Berger, organizer of the Access to Care rally, told CP24.

City Councillor Joe Cressy also attended the health-care workers' protest to show his support.

"While there are people protesting with a different message, the vast vast majority of Torontonians have done the right thing and continue to do the right thing and these health-care workers help make it happen," Cressy told CP24.

Mayor John Tory urged anyone who does not plan to protest peacefully to “stay home.”

“If anyone is planning to come here for a protest that is not peaceful, and that is not respectful, I would urge you on behalf of all Toronto residents and businesses to please stay home. Peaceful and respectful is the way we do things here,” Tory said at a city press briefing on Friday.

Last weekend, thousands of protesters and truckers, many of whom drove from the west coast, gathered in the nation’s capital to rally against COVID-19 mandates.

The demonstration, which some have described as an “occupation,” is now in its ninth day, resulting in ongoing traffic gridlock and honking vehicles.

Ottawa police reported significant disruptions due to the convoy, including vandalism, harassment, expressions of hate and violence and ongoing obstruction of many services.

On Thursday evening, federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said the RCMP approved Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson's request for the RCMP to support city police in monitoring the protest.

Local protests have also broke out in southern Alberta, Quebec City and Winnipeg.

-With files from CP24’s Joshua Freeman