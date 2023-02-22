Man charged after stabbing incident shuts down part of Fredericton's north side
A 31-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault after a stabbing in Fredericton Tuesday morning.
Police say a man suffering a stab wound arrived at Fredericton's Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in serious condition.
In a series of tweets sent out just before noon, the Fredericton Police Force asked the public to avoid the area of Hillcourt Drive and blocked both entrances.
A tactical team and armoured vehicles were deployed during the operation. Officers were positioned with carbines and paramedics were also on scene as a precaution.
Investigators say the suspect was located on Hillcourt Drive and was arrested around 3:30 p.m.
Bradley Reid of Fredericton appeared in provincial court Wednesday.
He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Thursday.
According to police, the victim is reported to be in stable condition.
-
Canadians couponing to save money on groceriesCanada’s food inflation rate is showing no signs of slowing down, and more people are turning to coupons to manage their grocery budgets.
-
Sudbury mayor reflects on city council's first 100 days in officeMayor Paul Lefebvre held an address to talk about Greater Sudbury city council's first 100 days in office on Wednesday.
-
Poaching, profiting, forced moves: Realities of 'inequitable' healthcare in Northern B.C.There are various numbers and statistics to quantify how short-staffed the health-care system is in Northern, B.C. but it’s the toll on British Columbians that shows just how dire the situation is.
-
'Remarkable growth' in B.C. Indigenous language learning opportunities, report findsThere has been "remarkable growth" in the number of Indigenous people in B.C. who are learning their languages, according to a new report.
-
‘We are people trying to be Canadian’: Northern Ontario family fears for their safety, faces deportation to MexicoA Sudbury-area mother and her two daughters face deportation to Mexico Feb. 28 and say they fear for their safety if they are forced to return.
-
Efforts underway to rehome iconic Innisfil rocking horseWhen it looked like its demise may have been imminent, a local landmark in Innisfil may get a new lease on life.
-
TV reporter, girl fatally shot in Florida: policeA central Florida television journalist and a little girl were fatally shot Wednesday afternoon near the scene of a fatal shooting from earlier in the day, authorities said.
-
Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister under fire over contract with foreign NGOAs more First Nations announce discoveries of potential unmarked grave sites at former residential schools, there have been calls for any deceased children located to be identified and repatriated to their home communities.
-
22 Wing/Canadian Forces Base hosts mental health expo for military personnel22 Wing/Canadian Forces Base in North Bay held a mental health expo Wednesday afternoon for crew members who are always busy keeping their eyes on the skies.