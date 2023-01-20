Person arrested after reported fight with a weapon at TTC station, police say

Toronto police said they’ve arrested one person after a fight reportedly broke out at a TTC subway station Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at Queen subway station, where a weapon was recovered at the scene. At 1:30 p.m., the TTC said the trains weren’t stopping at the station due to a “security incident.”

Police didn’t provide any details about the suspect, the condition of the victim, or what weapon was allegedly used.

The TTC said regular service resumed shortly before 1:45 p.m.

