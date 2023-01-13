Person assaulted after giving man a light in Chatham

Chatham-Kent police are looking for a suspect after an assault on Richmond Street.

Officers responded to the call on Thursday at 5:52 a.m.

Police learned the victim was walking on Richmond Street between Raleigh Street and West Street when a man approached him. The man allegedly asked the victim for a light and struck the victim with a blunt object.

The man was wearing a black hoodie/jacket and beige pants.

The police are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the area to check their videos for footage of this incident.

If anyone has any information that could assist with this investigation, please contact Constable Bryan Parker at bryanpa@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).