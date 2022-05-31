Person bitten by coyote in Toronto west end
A person was bitten by a coyote over the weekend while at a park in Toronto’s west end, officials say.
The incident took place on May 28 at Westlake Park, near Weston Road and Black Creek Drive.
According to a news release issued Tuesday, officers with animal services were on-site to assess the area and determine if there was a coyote den or “any other factors that may be enticing coyotes.”
“The coyote from the incident over this past weekend is still at large and residents are advised to use caution when visiting the park, as well as neighbouring areas,” officials said in the release.
“The city will post signage at the entrance of the park to warn residents that coyotes are in the vicinity. An area has been fenced off while (Toronto Animal Services) continues its investigation.
City staff have distributed educational materials to nearby residents about urban coyotes and the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry has been notified.
“Coyotes generally do not pose a danger to people and a bite to a human is abnormal behaviour,” officials said, adding that most interactions are the result of nearby food sources or people intentionally feeding the animals.
