Person charged in relation to crash that killed a St. Thomas firefighter

OPP in Elgin County have charged a St. Thomas man in relation to a fatal crash in July.

Joseph Grzegorczyk, 70, has been charged with careless driving causing death following the incident.

Around 8:30 p.m. OPP were called to the intersection of Elm Street and Coulter Avenue in St. Thomas where 34-year-old Nicholas Cheesman was pronounced deceased as a result of a collision.

The crash happened the same day Western Region OPP held a news conference to talk about the “dramatic” increase in serious and fatal motorcycle crashes.