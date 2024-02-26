Person charged with murder in Alfred-Plantagenet suspicious death

A 30-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a suspicious death investigation in the Township of Alfred-Plantagenet.

Just before 8 p.m. on Feb. 22, members of the Hawkesbury OPP Detachment and Prescott-Russell Paramedics were called to an apartment on County Road-17, police say.

The township is located about 65 kilometres east of Ottawa.

The victim has been identified as Timothy Provost, 32, who was located deceased in an apartment.

A post-mortem examination confirmed his death was the result of a stabbing injury.

On Feb. 25, investigators arrested and charged Mathew Brisebois, 30, of Alfred-Plantagenet, who has been charged with Second Degree Murder.

The charges have not been proven in court.

The accused remains in custody with a bail hearing scheduled for Monday at the Ontario Court of Justice in L'Orignal, Ont.

The investigation by the Hawkesbury OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, continues in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hawkesbury OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Those wishing to remain anonymous, can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit an online tip at www.crimestoppers.ca.