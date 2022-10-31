Person critically injured in early morning crash in Midtown Toronto

One person is in critical condition following an early morning collision in Midtown Toronto.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 12:45 a.m. Monday near Yonge Street and Glengrove Avenue, which is south of Lawrence Avenue.

According to Toronto police, the driver of a 2008 White Ford Edge was travelling southbound on Yonge Street at a "high rate of speed" when they rear ended a 2016 Red GMC Sierra that was also travelling southbound on Yonge Street.

The driver of the Ford became trapped inside the vehicle. They were extracted from the vehicle a short time later and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The person operating the GMC was also transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Yonge Street was closed in both directions at Glengrove Avenue as Traffic Services investigated, but has since reopened.

Anyone with information, including security video or dash camera footage of the crash, should contact police at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.