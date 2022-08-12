iHeartRadio

Person critically injured in Toronto crash, paramedics say

A person has critical injuries after an overnight collision in Toronto, according to paramedics.

Emergency crews responded to a crash in the area of Steeles Avenue West at Jane Street.

Toronto paramedics say they assessed two adults at the scene.

One person was transported to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, while the condition of the other person is unknown.

The area is closed for an investigation.

This is a developing news story.

