Person dead after being struck by semi on Highway 16


Emergency responders close eastbound Highway 16 near Range Road 210, east of Edmonton, on Aug. 18, 2023, after a crash involving a pedestrian. (CTV News Edmonton / Evan Klippenstein)

Part of eastbound Highway 16 in Strathcona County was closed early Friday morning after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed.

The pedestrian, later identified by RCMP as a 62-year-old man from the Ardrossan area, died at the scene near Range Road 210.

He was hit by a semi, Mounties said.

The area was closed for several hours and commuters were asked to take different routes. 

