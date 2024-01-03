Person dead after fire destroys northern Manitoba home

A person has died after a fire at a home on a northern Manitoba First Nation.

Thompson RCMP said officers were called to the fire on Barren Lands First Nation at around 5:15 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Police arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames and a fire truck on scene.

According to Mounties, several people were inside when the fire broke out, and one was unaccounted for.

All others made it out safely, officials said.

The home was completely destroyed, and the Office of the Fire Commissioner was notified.

RCMP returned to the scene the next day, and found a person dead inside the home.

The MKO Crisis Response Team has been dispatched to the community to support those involved.

Thompson RCMP, the Office of the Fire Commissioner and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate.