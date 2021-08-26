Person dead following house fire in Madison, Sask.
Saskatchewan RCMP say officers found an unidentified person dead at the scene of a house fire in Madison early Wednesday morning.
Kindersley RCMP, along with the Kindersley and Eston fire departments, responded to the fire on the 100 block of Second Avenue Southwest at about 2:30 a.m.
The house was fully engulfed in flames and is destroyed by the fire, according to a news release.
Later in the morning, firefighters found a body inside of the home.
RCMP are working with the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service to identify the person, but believe it may be the man who owned the house.
Madison is located about 40 kilometres southeast of Kindersley.
