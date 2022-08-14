Person dies while operating tobacco harvester at Norfolk County farm

The driver of a tobacco harvester has died following an incident involving the machine on a Norfolk County farm.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at a Windham East Quarter Line Road property around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

OPP say the person operating the tobacco harvester suffered life-threatening injuries while harvesting and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identity is being withheld as next-of-kin is being notified.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident.

#OPP investigating a fatal farming incident involving a tobacco harvester at a Windham East Quarter Line Rd address. @ONTatwork is continuing to investigate. All further inquires to be directed to Minsitry of Labour at (416) 326-7405. @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/N6uE3NvpiD