Person extracted from vehicle after crash on Saskatoon bridge

A person had to be extracted from a vehicle on Broadway Bridge due to a collision overnight on Friday.

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) arrived at the scene after 2 a.m., and set up a safe work area where they used a fire truck to avoid further accidents, a news release said.

Crews stabilized the vehicle and covered the person in a tevlar blanket for protection during the extraction when removing the car door.

The person was later taken to hospital by ambulance.

SFD removed hazardous fluids and debris from the roadways that came from the vehicles. No one else had to be extracted due to the crash, the release said.

The scene was later turned over to police.