Person extricated from car in crash south of London, Ont.


Emergency responders attended the scene of a crash on Talbot Line, east of Iona Road on March 3, 2024. (Source: Southwold fire/X)

Emergency responders attended the scene of a crash Sunday afternoon on Talbot Line, east of Iona Road.

The Southwold Fire Department said one person was extricated from a vehicle by firefighters and taken to hospital.

The extent of injuries are unknown at this time. 

