Members of the Leamington Detachment of the Ontario Provincial police responded to a report of a break and enter at a business at an Erie Street North, Leamington address early Saturday morning.
Officers arrived on scene and subsequently located an individual nearby and took them into custody.
As a result of investigation, police charged a 29-year-old from Leamington, Ontario with the following offences:
• Break, Enter a place- with intent to commit indictable offence,
• Theft over $5000,
• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000,
• Mischief Over $5000,
• Resist Peace Officer,
• Possession of Break in Instruments, and
• Fail to Comply with Probation Order.
The accused was transported to hospital for treatment of an injury and was later released.
As a result of this interaction, the OPP has notified the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) which has invoked its mandate.