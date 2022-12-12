Person found dead after west Edmonton residential fire

A person was found dead in a west Edmonton home after a fire Monday morning.

A passerby who noticed smoke at 104 Avenue and 143 Street called 911 at 7:24 a.m. and the first firefighters were on scene by 7:30 a.m., according to officials.

The district chief on scene said the fire started in and was contained to the basement.

The blaze was considered out at 10 a.m.

Both Edmonton Police Service and the medical examiner's office have been notified about the death, a spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Service said.

The cause of the fire is not known.