Person found dead, home destroyed by fire in Annapolis Valley
One person is dead following a house fire in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley.
Kentville Fire Chief Scott Hamilton says crews responded to a mobile home on Brook Street in North Kentville around 4 a.m. Tuesday.
The fire was extinguished within two hours but the home was destroyed.
Hamilton says one person was found dead inside the home. No details about the person have been released.
Hamilton says there were reports that a dog lived at the home as well, but no animal was found.
One firefighter was assessed at the scene by paramedics, but didn’t need to go to hospital for treatment.
Firefighters were still on scene monitoring hot spots Tuesday morning.
There is no word on a cause at this time. The fire marshal’s office and RCMP are investigating.
-
'These are our stories': Indigenous advocates call on Vatican to return artifactsAs Indigenous representatives hold scheduled meetings in Rome with Pope Francis, part of a series of discussions with the Catholic Church on reconciliation, many hope efforts will be made to finally bring artifacts held at the Vatican back to Canada.
-
P.E.I. reports two new deaths related to COVID-19; slight drop in hospitalizationsPrince Edward Island is reporting two new deaths related to COVID-19 since its last update on March 22.
-
Here's how people are reacting to Senators owner Eugene Melnyk's deathCondolences and reactions are pouring in from across Ottawa and the hockey world after Senators owner Eugene Melnyk's death.
-
Flair Airlines to offer flights from Windsor to Tucson, ArizonaWindsor International Airport is getting another warmer destination.
-
Police ‘strongly believe’ suspect is dead after LaSalle woman’s murderPolice 'strongly believe' the suspect in the murder of a 34-year-old LaSalle mom has died after jumping from the Ambassador Bridge, according to an update Tuesday.
-
'We were helped': Members of Saskatoon's Iraqi community prepare to welcome Ukrainian refugeesA Chaldean church in Saskatoon is pitching in to help Ukrainians when they arrive in Sask.
-
Saskatoon police seek man who allegedly pointed gun at officers before fleeing into mallSaskatoon police are searching for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers before fleeing into Confederation Mall.
-
TSB Canada to release final report into train derailment in B.C. that left 3 deadAn investigation report into a fatal train derailment near the boundary between British Columbia and Alberta is to be released by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada on Thursday.
-
Tay Township residents charged with theft offencesA Tay Township resident faces theft charges following an OPP investigation late last week.