Person found dead in central Edmonton apartment blaze

Edmonton firefighters discovered the body of an adult as they were extinguishing an apartment fire on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the blaze at 10368 92 St. at 4:14 p.m. and a second alarm was called at 4:20 p.m. The fire was under control at 4:55 p.m. and declared out at 8:49 p.m.

“Our thoughts are with this individual’s family and friends during this difficult time,” said Fire Chief Joe Zatylny in a Tuesday news release.

Flames could be seen coming from a fourth-storey unit as firefighters used a ladder truck to extinguish them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and police have been notified about the sudden death.

A spokesperson at Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was unable to confirm the gender and age of the deceased. She also could not confirm if the fire and death are considered suspicious or not.

Two other people were assessed by paramedics at the scene but they were not transported to hospital.

Eight people and two pets were displaced by the fire and were provided a place to stay with the help of Edmonton's Emergency Support Response Team and the Red Cross.