A person has been found dead in a tent on the North Shore after firefighters were called to a bushfire on Friday evening.

North Vancouver police say that the person in the tent had been homeless, and that rescuers found burn marks on their body.

“It appears someone had set up a camp here and … (firefighters) discovered a deceased person who had been unfortunately burned in a bit of a camping area here,” said Sgt. Peter DeVries of the North Vancouver RCMP.

“At this point we don’t have any evidence there was foul play involved. This really does just appear to be a tragic accident,” he said.

Firefighters attended a bushfire behind Phibbs Exchange, a busy bus loop in North Vancouver. There they found a small camp area that had gone up in flames.

DeVries said officers were investigating the scene, and that the coroner would also investigate.

"Our officers will be on scene … they’ll continue with any investigational leads or avenues to determine who this person was. At this point we don’t have an identification on the person.”