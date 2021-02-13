Peel police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a bus parked at a school in Brampton overnight. At around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, police received a call about a parking incident near Kingswood Drive and Linkdale Road. Police said a damaged bus was found parked in a school parking lot and was missing license plates. After investigating the bus, a deceased person was located inside, police said. The circumstances are “unknown,” according to police. It has not been confirmed what school the bus was parked at and if the bus is a school bus. A coroner is attending the scene. This is a developing news story.

