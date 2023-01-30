Person hit by truck while fleeing police in Abbotsford, IIO called in
A person who was running from police was hit by a vehicle in Abbotsford Sunday, according to authorities.
The incident started while officers were "dealing with two people" at a Church's Chicken near Old Yale Road and South Fraser Way around 5:30 p.m., according to an email from Abbotsford Police Department spokesperson Sgt, Pauk Walker.
"As one of our patrol officers was in the process of proceeding to arrest one of the parties, they fled on foot entering into the roadway along Old Yale Road and (were) immediately hit by a vehicle," he wrote.
He added that the person's injuries are not life-threatening but that the province's Independent Investigations Office was notified. The office is called in for every police-involved incident where a person is killed or seriously injured, whether or not there are any allegations of wrongdoing.
Photos from the scene show police examining a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck and a backpack in the middle of the road.
