Person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries from Junction fire

A person has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following a fire at a home in Toronto’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood.

Crews were first called to the house near the intersection of Dupont Street and Edwin Avenue at around 12:30 p.m.

Toronto Fire says that crews were confronted with “heavy smoke” upon arrival.

The victim was without vital signs when they were removed from the fire, Toronto Fire said.

The fire has been knocked down, but crews continue fireground operations.

Police are currently on site assisting with traffic. Dupont Street is closed both ways between Osler Street and Edwin Avenue.

