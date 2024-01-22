Person hurt after fire outside Halifax City Hall

One person suffered a burn after a fire started at the homeless encampment outside Halifax City Hall on Monday morning.

According to a news release from the city, firefighters responded to a reported tent on fire at Grand Parade around 6:30 a.m. They found a propane appliance, two 20-pound propane tanks, and two lawn chairs on fire.

Crews extinguished the flames, which also damaged a nearby tent. District Chief Dennis Pitts told CTV News firefighters treated one person for a burn on their right hand.

According to the release, the cause of the fire is undetermined.

The release notes a new provincial temporary emergency shelter will be open at the Multi-Purpose Centre of the Halifax Forum at 4 p.m. on Monday.

“These indoor facilities have much needed supports and meet basic human needs like a warm space, electricity, running water, showers, laundry services, regular meals and a place to store belongings,” the release says.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.