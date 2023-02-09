Person in crisis charged with arson in North Bay

A 27-year-old man who was in crisis Wednesday in North Bay has been charged with starting a house fire.

The North Bay Police Service said they responded at 3:20 p.m. to reports that someone was on the roof of a residence on Main Street East.

“A structure fire was reported upon police arrival,” police said in a news release Thursday.

“The accused fell from the roof of the building, sustaining non-life threatening injuries.”

Nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution as the North Bay Fire Department and emergency services extinguished the fire. There was extensive damage to the building.

The suspect is charged with one count of arson – disregard for human life.

The accused was transported to hospital by paramedics.

No other injuries were reported.

He was released on an undertaking and is set to appear before the court on April 4.