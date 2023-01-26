Group of teens arrested after allegedly firing BB gun at passenger on Toronto subway
Four teenagers have been apprehended after a passenger on a Toronto subway car was shot at using a BB gun on Thursday, police say.
Police said they received reports that a group of teens was armed with "a BB-style firearm" at York University subway station and that a female passenger had been shot at just before 12 p.m.
Shortly after, police said they'd apprehended four individuals and recovered two BB guns. The four individuals, comprised of one 16-year-old male, two 15-year-old males, and one 15-year-old female, have each been charged with possessing a dangerous weapon, police said. They have been taken to TPS' 31 Division for further investigation, Inspt. Saleem Husain told CP24.
No one was injured and the investigation remains ongoing. At this time, police say there doesn't appear to be a link between Thursday's incident and an incident on Saturday in which a TTC employee was shot at with a BB gun, and that the attack appears to have been unprovoked.
