Person in custody after RCMP respond to firearm incident in Eastern Passage, N.S.

A person is in custody after RCMP responded to an incident involving a firearm in Eastern Passage, N.S., Thursday evening.

A section of Cow Bay Road, at Cherylann Drive, was closed around 10 p.m. and police were asking people to avoid the area.

About an hour later, police tweeted that the situation was contained to a home and officers were “working toward a peaceful resolution.”

Just before 2 a.m., police tweeted that a person had been taken into custody and the road would reopen.

Police have not released any other details about the incident and say it did not meet the criteria for an Alert Ready message.