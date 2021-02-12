One person is in custody after reports that shots were fired at the westbound Cambridge OnRoute on Highway 401 on Friday evening.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CTV News there is a large police presence on the scene, including both the OPP and Waterloo regional police. In a video on twitter, Schmidt said officers were called to the scene around 6:45 p.m. He said a male was arrested at the scene.

Schmidt said he doesn't know how many shots were fired.

No one was injured and Schmidt said there is no risk to public safety.

Schmidt told CTV News the incident happened in the restaurant building.

They are still investigating at the scene and expect to be there into the night.

The service centre is closed for the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

