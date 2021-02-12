One person is in custody after reports that shots were fired at the westbound Cambridge OnRoute on Highway 401 on Friday evening.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CTV News there is a large police presence on the scene, including both the OPP and Waterloo regional police tactical unit. In a video on Twitter, Schmidt said officers were called to the scene around 6:45 p.m. He said a male was arrested at the scene.

"They were advised that a male party had fired into the ceiling and was still present on scene," said OPP Sgt. Taylor Konkle.

Schmidt said he doesn't know how many shots were fired.

"It's obviously a very frightening experience when shots are fired within a public space," he said. "We still don't have all information, but I can tell you the 401 westbound on route service centre is closed right now for the investigation."

No one was injured and Schmidt said there is no risk to public safety.

On Saturday, OPP tweeted that a 29 year old from Toronto has been charged with weapons offences relating to the incident.

29 year old from Toronto has been charged with weapons offences after shots were fired in the ONroute service center. He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing. The westbound ONroute Cambridge has since reopened to the public.

No injuries sustained to anyone

Konkle says the man is known to police and that the handgun was recovered.

"It is very fortunate no one was hurt in this scenario," he said.

Schmidt told CTV News the incident happened in the restaurant building and that the suspect arrived at the OnRoute by way of ride sharing vehicle. The accused was reportedly travelling from Toronto to the London area by taxi when his driver hd to stop for gas.

"The male exited the taxi cab and walked into the service centre and that is when the incident took place," said Konkle. "We will be interviewing the accused to see why he would want to do something like this."

In a statement, OnRoute says customers and employees of the location are safe and being offered support.

Truck driver Eric Grant says situations like this are alarming to him since OnRoutes are essential on his drive.

"It is scary," he said. "I have a family to go home to, I think about that just about every day, every time I stop at a truck stop.

"Everybody is carrying guns now so it is getting pretty dangerous out there."

The facility was closed during the night for the investigation, but has since reopened to the public.

OPP are looking for anyone who has information about the incident or dash cam footage from the OnRoute Friday to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Carmen Wong and Jeff Pickel