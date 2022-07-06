Person in hospital with serious injuries following Halifax shooting: police

A person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Halifax Wednesday night.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of gunshots in the 5,000 block of Cunard Street around 8:30 p.m.

Officers located a male victim with gunshot wounds.

No suspects are in custody at this time, according to police.

As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, police had the North Common Public Washroom on the Halifax Common surrounded with police tape as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).